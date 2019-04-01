Extra cold start to April
April 1 may be a day for fools, but the low of 22 degrees this morning was not a joke.
This is the coldest start to April since in almost 100 years. Temperatures on April 1 ring at or colder than 22 only twice on the record books. Exactly 100 years ago it was 22 and in 1923 the low came in with the record for today at 18 degrees.
Dayton typically sees the last freeze around April 19. Temperatures below 32 degrees only happen about 32% of the time.
The good news is overall April looks to keep temperatures above average for the month.
The forecast for the next 10 days agree. High temperatures look to stay at or above average.
