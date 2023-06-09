DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — El Niño is now officially formed and professionals are thinking it will be strong.

Meteorologists say the weather could add even more natural heat to an already warming environment on Earth.

On Friday, an advisory was issued saying the El Niño formed about a month or two earlier than normal. It could give more room to grow, meaning it could be around a 25 percent chance to reach supersized levels.

The impact gives communities less time to be able to recover from agriculture, ecosystem and infrastructure damages.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says temperatures will be warming up, as well as the weather pattern changing. It will impact the Miami Valley going into the summer and into next winter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirms and says the northern hemisphere can expect the conditions through winter 2023-24.