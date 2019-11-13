Earliest single-digit temperature on record for Dayton

Single-digit temperatures were felt across the Miami Valley on Wednesday morning.

Dayton officially reached a low of 5 degrees. This is the earliest Dayton has ever dropped into the single digits. On Nov. 17, 1959 the low was 9 degrees.

The previous earliest record of 5 degree temperatures in the fall was on Nov. 24, 1950. The record has been smashed by 11 days.

Remember the high on Oct. 2 was 94 degrees. This was the latest Dayton ever saw temperatures that hot. The previous record was Sept. 30, 1897.

In a span of 42 days, the temperature range was 89 degrees. 2019 will now be the year with the quickest drop between 90 degrees and single digits.

The previous record low for Nov. 13 was 13 degrees set back in 1986. The record was busted by 8 degrees.

The good news is we should not break any more records the rest of the week.

