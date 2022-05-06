Showers and thunderstorms will be quite numerous Friday evening with locally heavy rainfall. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for areas around the Dayton metro extending south and east through late tonight. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING (flooding ongoing) is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for southeastern Greene County and northern Clinton County and for southeastern Butler County until 9:15 p.m.

The rain will start to taper off by late Friday evening into the overnight hours. This will lead us into a chilly, breezy Saturday with highs in only the upper 50s along with at least some sun peeks, especially during the afternoon. Mother’s Day looks great with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms followed by scattered light rain showers tapering off overnight. Low 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Breezy and unseasonably cool. High 59

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Continued cool. Low 46

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Mostly sunny, warmer and very pleasant. High 68

While Summer doesn’t officially arrive until late June, it will start to feel like it after the weekend. Monday will bring temperatures in the mid 70s with the rest of the week bringing temperatures in the 80s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies throughout the week.