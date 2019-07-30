Dry recently, but precipitation still above average

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This week’s rain showers come on the heels of a dry stretch here in the Miami Valley. Prior to yesterday’s rain, Dayton had not seen measurable rainfall since July 22nd, a full week earlier.

Even with the recent break from the rain, precipitation has still been above average. So far this month Dayton has seen 5.70 inches of rain, 1.81 inches above normal. Precipitation for the year is over 7.5 inches above average and has been above normal since January.

It’s important to note, however, that these numbers represent Dayton’s official climate record which is measured at the Dayton International Airport. Oftentimes during the summer months rain showers are spotty and rainfall can vary greatly from place to place.

Farmers in the Miami Valley know this all too well. Earlier this summer, heavy rain and flooding resulted in major delays in planting. Now, the dry weather is causing problems of it’s own for some.

Farmers say that crops have been doing well, but at this point in the growing season additional rainfall is important. And even though some have seen rain recently, others have been missing out.

Unfortunately, it looks like farmers will have to wait for another chance for that much-needed rain. After today’s showers and storms, there isn’t another chance for widespread rainfall until sometime next week.

Futuretrac rainfall through this Friday

Still, USDA statistics show that most corn and soybean crops are in fair to good condition at this time and even though they aren’t doing quite as well as they were at this point last year, progress seems to be good overall.