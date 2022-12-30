Is it December or March? It was hard to tell the difference today after we tied the record high of 63°, a 50-year-old record that was first set in 1972. More mild air is on the way for the weekend, but also some rain.

A cold front to our west will move across the Miami Valley tonight and early Saturday morning bringing with it widespread rain. The good news is the rain should move out by around noon Saturday allowing for dry New Year’s Eve celebrations during the evening. The first day of 2023 on Sunday looks cloudy, but dry and still quite mild.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with widespread rain moving in. Low 48

SATURDAY: Periods of rain in the morning, then cloudy dry and mild in the afternoon. High 53

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 38

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy. Continued dry and unseasonably mild. High 54

Our next weather-maker will bring another round of rain to the Miami Valley Monday night and Tuesday. The very mild air will remain in place through midweek. In fact, we’ll like set a new record high–in the upper 60s–on Tuesday!