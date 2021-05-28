Dreary start to Memorial Day weekend, weather to improve by Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Occasional showers, a chance of thunder and much cooler temperatures are starting off the Miami Valley’s holiday weekend.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said that temperatures Friday evening into Saturday will drop into the 50s. Tonight will be cloudy and evening showers are expected.

Saturday could see some on and off light showers leading into a dry Sunday and Monday.

We will be back to partly sunny skies Sunday with a high temperature of 68. Memorial Day will be partly sunny with a high temperature of 75.