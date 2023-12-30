Heading into the evening hours we will see a break in the clouds that will last for much of the night, but late, clouds will return. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s. A clipper will move through tomorrow bringing rain and snow chances through the midday. Temperatures for tomorrow night will be in the 30s, with some flurries possible for festivities. Precipitation will move out overnight, and temperatures will hover around the 40 degree mark for the rest of the week with on and off cloud cover.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction