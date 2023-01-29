Warm temps in the Miami Valley are coming to an end. A cold front is set to move through overnight and bring a wintry mix with sleet, freezing rain and snow. Areas to watch out for would be in the NW sector of the Miami Valley, where temperatures will be colder, allowing the pavement to get to freezing, possibly making those roads slick in the morning tomorrow. Temperatures fall through the day as cold air funnels in from the north. Temperatures will get to the 20s in the afternoon. The rest of the week is dry, but cold.



Tonight: A low of 32 degrees. Wintry Mix likely.

Tomorrow: A high of 32 degrees. Wintry Mix likely.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 16 degrees. Flurries possible.

