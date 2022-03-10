Tonight expect increasing clouds, but dry weather will continue.

Friday will start dry, but we expect rain showers to develop in the afternoon. This will mix with and change to snow through the late afternoon and evening. We expect at least a couple of inches of snow through Saturday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with more clouds late night and cold. Low 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing in the afternoon. A change-over to snow is expected through the evening. High 46 but falling late in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy and much colder with periods of light snow, accumulating 1″ to 2″. Up to 3″ possible southeast of Dayton in Greene and Clinton counties. Low near 20

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, windy and unseasonably cold with scattered snow showers along with blowing and drifting snow. High 28

Icy roads are likely in the morning. Snow showers streaming off of Lake Michigan will be scattered about, but sunshine will mix in with the clouds at times, too. We start in the teens Sunday morning, but gusty southwest winds will push highs into the 40s in the afternoon.