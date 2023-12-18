Snow showers are expected today, and quick, heavy bursts of snow are possible. These “squalls” will rapidly reduce visibility, and cause a quick coating to accumulate. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this morning until late tonight to highlight the potential for poor travel conditions.

Roads may be slick in spots tonight into early Tuesday morning. After a few early flurries, we expect increasing sunshine. It will be a cold couple of days today and Tuesday, with below normal temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Scattered snow showers/squalls, with daytime accumulation an inch or less. High 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, windy and cold. Additional snow accumulation under an inch. Low 22

TUESDAY: Morning clouds/flurries, then increasing sunshine. Continued cold. High 34

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 45

We’ll see a lot of sun on Wednesday, and temperatures will rebound into the 40s for highs. Quiet weather will continue until Friday, with the next chance for showers.