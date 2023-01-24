Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 2″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.

TONIGHT: Snow developing after midnight. Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with snow changing to a winter mix, changing to rain through the morning in the Dayton area. Mainly snow is expected north of that Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line with an additional 1 to 2 inches during the day, little or no additional accumulation south. High 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain back to snow showers by evening, breezy and colder. Low 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. High 33

Snow showers will be around through Thursday, and we will have another chance of snow showers late Friday.