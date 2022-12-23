***WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH 7 AM SATURDAY***

Tonight will still be windy and bitterly cold. Dangerous travel conditions will persist because of the blowing and drifting snow and frigid temperatures. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry for Christmas Eve, but continued very cold and windy.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and bitterly cold with a few flurries, blowing and drifting snow, and wind chill values down to -20 to -35 degrees. Temperatures nearly steady between 0 and -5.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, windy and very cold, slight chance of flurries. High 8

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and very cold. Low 3, wind chills still near -10.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and continued cold. High 15

We expect more sunshine on Christmas Day, but temperatures will still run well below normal. Readings will be in the lower single-digits in the morning, and will only reach 15 degrees for a high in the afternoon hours. There will be a chance of snow showers on Monday.