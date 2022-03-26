It’s back to wintry weather today with periods of snow showers, gusty winds and very chilly temperatures. Snow may accumulate on grassy surfaces up to one inch. Most locations should see less than half an inch. Visibility may be reduced during bursts of showers.

TODAY: Snow showers likely, windy and cold. High 38. Less than 1″

TONIGHT: Lingering flurries, breezy & cold. Low 24

SUNDAY: AM flurry? Mix of clouds and sun, still cold. High 38

An active weather week is ahead. We start out the week with highs in the 40s. Wednesday we pop into the 70s with showers and storms and then cool off to the 50s by Friday.