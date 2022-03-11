You may see some light snow this morning across the northern Miami Valley. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy to start the day.

As temperatures warm into the 40s, rain will develop this afternoon. An arctic front will usher in colder air later this afternoon as temperatures drop into the 30s and rain changes over to snow.

Tonight snow will accumulate with one to two inches expected. Isolated 3-inch amounts are possible far south and east.

TODAY: Rain changing over to snow showers. Temperatures falling this afternoon. High 45

TONIGHT: Accumulating snow likely. One to two inches possible. Windy and much colder. Low 20

SATURDAY: Windy and much colder. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. On/Off snow showers. High 28.

***Reminder to spring forward one hour to Daylight Saving Time Saturday Night.***

Temperatures return into the 40s for Sunday and we continue the warming trend into next week. Highs reach into the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday(St. Patrick’s Day).