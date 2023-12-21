The winter solstice arrives tonight at 10:27 PM. Today is the shortest day of the year with the least amount of daylight. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM. Sunset is at 5:15 PM. It will be a quiet day with lots of clouds and a little sun possible mainly this morning. Mild temperatures as we rise into the upper 40s to around 50 this afternoon. Average high this time of the year is 40 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High 50

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower? High 52.

The outlook for the holiday weekend does hold mild temperatures and chances for rain. Best chances for rain is on Saturday and Christmas Day (Monday). Highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.