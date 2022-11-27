It’s already a soggy start to this busy travel day as rain has been falling across the Miami Valley overnight. Some locations have already seen over a quarter of an inch of rain through early this morning. On and off showers are likely today and we may even hear a rumble or two of thunder.

Winds strengthen this afternoon and may make travel a little more difficult for those of you driving high profile vehicles and roads will be wet.

TODAY: Periods of showers and windy. High 56

TONIGHT: Winds relax, rain ends this evening, cloudy and colder. Low 39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 45

Temperatures moderate into the 50s mid week with chances of showers returning late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Much colder on Thursday with highs in the 30s. Sunshine returns for the end of the week.