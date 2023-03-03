A strong storm system will track right across the region today into tonight, bringing heavy rain and strong wind. Rain will fall steadily and heavily at times, and many spots will see one to two inches of rainfall. Winds will increase 15-25 mph and will gust as high as 40 or 50 mph. Thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon and evening. Any of them could be strong to severe, with damaging wind and an isolated tornado possible.

Showers will be around through the first part of the night, but will come to an end after midnight. It will still be very windy, with gusts continuing to range between 40 and 50 mph. Saturday will start breezy, but winds will diminish for the afternoon. We’ll see clouds mixed with sun, dry and cool conditions.

TODAY: Rain, heavy at times, and the chance of thunder. Very windy. High 55

TONIGHT: Showers early, still windy. Mostly cloudy and turning cold. Low 36

SATURDAY: Breezy in the morning, with winds dying down for the afternoon. Clouds mixed with some sun and cooler. High 48

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, nice and cool. High 56

Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine, and it will be a nice, cool finish to the weekend. It looks even warmer on Monday, with highs reaching the upper 60s. The next chance for rain will be Monday night.