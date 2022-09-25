A cold front has triggered some showers and isolated storms this morning. After the front passes, we dry out and the winds will kick up and may gust as high as 30 to 35 mph. Areas mainly north of I-70 still have a low chance of a shower or storm this afternoon due to a disturbance spinning across the Great Lakes. High temperatures range from the 60s north to the low 70s south.

TODAY: Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. Isolated shower or storm, mainly north. High 72, cooler north.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cooler. Low 50

MONDAY: Windy and a little cooler. Low chance of a shower, mainly north. High 68

Unseasonably cool this week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We are keeping an eye on what Ian does for the end of the week whereas, it’s remnants may impact the Miami Valley by next weekend.