A cold front will move into the Miami Valley today. This will bring about windy conditions, with sustained wind between 15-25 mph, and gusts between 30-35 mph. Temperatures will run well above normal, reaching the mid-50s. This is even with mostly cloudy conditions and a few spotty showers. The timing of the rain looks best from late morning through mid-afternoon.

Tonight will be dry, and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be just a little colder, with readings dropping near freezing. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Highs will be in the low 50s, and there is a slight chance of a shower by evening. Rain becomes likely Wednesday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a few scattered showers. High 54

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little colder. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with just a slight shower chance. High 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cool with showers likely. Low 48

THURSDAY: Showers likely, windy and mild. High 60

Expect windy conditions on Thursday as an even stronger cold front moves in. Southwest winds will be gusting as high as 45 mph.