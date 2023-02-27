A strong storm system will impact the Miami Valley today. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, and very windy conditions. There is the potential for severe storms, with wind damage and tornadoes being the main threat. Outside of any severe activity, winds may gust 45 to 50 mph, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Showers will taper off overnight, and by Tuesday morning the gusty wind will diminish. Tuesday will start with clouds, and end with some sun. It will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, very windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 63

TONIGHT: Showers ending, mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. Low 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with some afternoon sun breaking out. Breezy and cooler. High 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. A slight chance of a shower late day. High 69

Wednesday warms right back up, and we have the potential to hit or break a record high. Most of the day will be dry, with a slight chance of a shower late… and a better chance for scattered showers at night.