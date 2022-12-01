It will be another mostly clear and cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s expected. On Friday, we’ll see some sun in the morning, but clouds will thicken Friday afternoon ahead of the next cold front. It will also become windy.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 27

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, windy and cool. High 54

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Low 45

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then decreasing clouds, windy and turning colder. Early high near 45 but falling into the 30s during the day.

Winds increase again as the front moves through the region. We could see gusts 35-40 mph Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will start with some early morning showers, mainly before sunrise, but dry weather returns for the remainder of the day. It will be cold on Sunday but dry.