Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another day with winds that will gust in the 30s. This, along with low humidity has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and recommends waiting to do outside burning the warning expires.

We will see lots of sunshine through your day, but as the sun goes down clouds build ahead of a system. Light showers are possible after midnight, but will not amount to much rainfall. This weekend will be the warmest of the next 7 days.

Temps will be in the mid 60s on Sunday. A big fall off in temperatures on Monday, with highs only in the 40s. That weather pattern will stick around for the first half of the week, and temperatures will gradually warm back up for the second half of the week.



Today: A high of 63 degrees. Windy with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A low of 39 degrees. Showers possible after midnight.

Tomorrow: A high of 61 degrees. Early clouds then sunshine.