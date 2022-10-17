The big cool down is here, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s for highs today. Low pressure to the north will deepen and we will see winds increase in response. Sustained winds will be from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Partly cloudy through the afternoon, but clouds increase in the evening, with a low chance of a wintry mix early in the night. We do not expect to see any accumulation. Tomorrow is much of the same, with areas seeing their first snowflakes of the year. The good news is we bounce back to the 60s by the second half of the week and go into the weekend in the 70s.



Today: A high of 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: A low of 34 degrees. Wintry mix possible with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 46 degrees. Mostly cloudy with an afternoon wintry mix possible.

