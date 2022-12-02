Southerly winds will increase ahead of a cold front today. This will help temperatures warm into the low and mid-50s during the afternoon. It will become mostly cloudy, and we can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle, but a better chance for showers arrives overnight.

It stays windy tonight, with gusts 40-45 mph possible. Showers develop and continue into Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day, as colder air moves in behind the front.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and windy. Cool. High 54

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and chilly with scattered showers. Low 45

SATURDAY: Windy with morning clouds and showers, then decreasing clouds and turning colder. Early high near 45 and then falling into the 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 43

Sunday will be another chilly day, but the wind will be lighter. The next chance for showers looks to arrive Monday night into Tuesday.