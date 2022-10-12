Windy and warm today with a few passing showers ahead of a strong cold front. Better chances of showers and storms after 5 p.m. and a few storms may become severe. Non-thunderstorm winds may gust to 35 to 40 mph during the day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with a few passing showers. High 76

TONIGHT: Evening and overnight showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Still windy. Low 48

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High 62

Dry and cooler on Friday. Most of the weekend should be dry but there is a low chance of a few showers mainly on Saturday. Highs for the weekend in the 60s. Next week starts out dry but below normal highs, with temperatures in the 50s.