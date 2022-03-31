Winds will continue to be gusty today, with gusts between 30-35 mph as temperatures turn cooler. We’ll see early highs in the upper 50s, and readings will drop into the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon hours.

Tonight a few more showers move in, and these will mix with and change to snow as it turns a lot colder. Lows drop to near freezing. Friday will feature some scattered morning snow showers, then a mostly cloudy and chilly afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

TODAY: Scattered showers early and again late day, with dry-time in between. Mostly cloudy, windy and turning cooler. Early highs near 60 in the morning, and temperatures dropping to near 47 by 4pm.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain to snow showers. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy and cold. Low 33

FRIDAY: Morning snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 46

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, not as windy. Seasonably cool. High 55

A few more showers will move in by Saturday evening. These will continue overnight, but dry weather returns on Sunday.