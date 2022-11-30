A strong cold front moved through the Miami Valley early this morning. Behind the front, much colder air is moving in on brisk west winds. Winds will gust to 35 mph at times, temperatures will be in the 30s most of the day, and wind chill stays in the low 20s.

Overnight looks clear and cold, with lows dropping down near 20 degrees. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday, but it will continue to be quite cold.

TODAY: Becoming partly-mostly sunny, windy and much colder. Temperatures drop near freezing by late morning and hold steady.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 20

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 54

We’ll enjoy another warm-up on Friday, with highs in the 50s ahead of another cold front that will bring in some showers Friday night into Saturday morning.