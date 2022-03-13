Daylight saving time started early this morning. The sun rose at 7:51 AM and sets at 7:42 PM. Still chilly today as temperatures moderate into the mid 40s. Winds will be strong again this afternoon, gusting as high as 40 mph. That will give us wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

TODAY: Windy and milder. High 46

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, not as cold. Low 33

MONDAY: Breezy and much warmer. High 58

We continue the warming trend through mid week into the mid 60s. Low chances of rain on Tuesday. St. Patrick’s day looks dry, but rain chances increase Thursday night and Friday.