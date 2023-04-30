Unsettled and unseasonably cold weather for the next couple of days. An upper level low will have several disturbances rotate through it and this pattern supports scattered showers and isolated storms and very gusty winds. Maybe even a few flakes of snow on Monday, north.

TODAY: Scattered showers, few storms, small hail, gusty winds and cooler. High 57

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and breezy. Colder. Low 39

MONDAY: Unseasonably cold, windy and showers likely. Maybe even a few flakes of snow north. High 46.

Still windy and cold on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Temperatures rise into the 50s on Wednesday and back into the 60s by the end of the week.