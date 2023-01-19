Gusty winds will continue tonight. A few rain showers will change over to snow showers. Winter is back on Friday with cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and a few snow flurries.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and turning colder with a few rain/snow showers. Low 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries. High 34

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 27

SATURDAY: Clouds and a little sun, seasonably chilly. High 38

Saturday will be a dry and chilly day, and then another storm will bring snow, and perhaps some rain, to the area on Sunday.