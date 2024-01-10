After a few morning snow showers and gusty wind, it will quiet down for the afternoon. Dry weather returns, and the stronger wind gusts will subside. It will be a cloudy, colder day, however, with temperatures nearly steady in the mid 30s.

Overnight there is a slight chance of a passing snow shower, mainly north of Dayton. Thursday looks to be a dry day, with a few peeks of sun. It will be breezy and chilly, with highs back up near 40-degrees.

TODAY: Snow showers ending, cloudy, windy and colder. High 35

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower north of Dayton. Low 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 42

FRIDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain likely. High 46

Another major storm moves through on Friday, bringing a soaking rain once again. Behind this storm, our first blast of true Arctic air arrives for the weekend.