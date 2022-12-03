After seeing rain and gusty winds overnight a strong cold front will usher in colder temperatures for today as readings drop into the 30s and won’t recover much this afternoon. Winds will be gusty through the day, especially right after the frontal passage.

TODAY: Rain ends, gusty winds, falling temperatures into the 30s and clouds decrease.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and much colder. Low 20

SUNDAY: Chilly AM, sunny & bright. High 40

Unsettled weather for the week ahead with several days with chances of rain. Highs in the 40s and 50s throughout the week.