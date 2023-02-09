Showers will continue into the morning hours. We will see them move out in the midday. Thunder can not be ruled out, but unlikely. Heading into the afternoon, the low tracks through the Miami Valley and winds will gust up to 60 mph at times, possibly causing some power outages and some damage. Temperatures fall as the cold front moves through this afternoon. We will see winds calm down overnight, and cooler to begin the weekend. Lots of sunshine this weekend but cooler temperatures. We return to the 50s next week.

