It will clear out tonight, and a pleasantly cool night is on the way. Winds pick up on Thursday from the southwest, bringing in warmer and a little more humid air. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Clearing and mild. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds, breezy, warm and a little more humid with a chance of a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 84

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

Enjoy the nice weather late this week. Saturday will still be pleasantly warm, but the heat cranks up early next week with highs reaching the low to mid 90s!