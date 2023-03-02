***FLOOD WATCH FOR FRIDAY***

***WIND ADVISORY FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM SATURDAY***

Clouds will increase tonight, and rain will spread in from the south late. Steady rain, heavy at times, will be around through the first part of Friday. This will taper to scattered activity through the afternoon, but there is also the chance of a few thunderstorms. Expect a wet and windy finish to the week with winds gusting 45-50 mph Friday into Friday night.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly, rain develops across the south late. Low 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and cool with rain and a few thunderstorms, rain will fall heavy at times. High 57

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few evening thunderstorms, ending overnight, very windy and colder. Low 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 45

The weekend will start off chilly with highs in the mid-40s and lots of clouds around on Saturday. Sunday morning, temperatures will drop below freezing, but there will be a nice recovery into the mid-50s Sunday afternoon.