Another Wind Chill Advisory will extend into Wednesday morning at 11 am for the entire Miami Valley. Temperatures drop into the single digits, and winds increase. It will feel as cold as -10 to -15 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and very cold. Low 5, wind chill as cold as -15.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 25 with morning wind chill as cold as -15.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low near 20

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers developing, any accumulation under 1″. High 28

More snow will be likely Thursday night and Friday. There will be some light accumulations. One more surge of arctic air will be here for the weekend.