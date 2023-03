As we head into the evening, winds will be calming down. We will see winds early in the night gusting to 35, then diminishing before midnight. Lows around freezing tonight. Lots of sunshine tomorrow and temps getting to around 60. We will see some light rain move in overnight, and possible into the morning Monday, making for a wet work commute. Temps will be in the 50s early in the week, then 60s heading into the weekend. The best chance for rain will come Friday Night.

