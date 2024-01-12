A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 7 pm Saturday for sustained wind 20-30 mph and wind gusts 40-55 mph. Wind damage and power outages will be possible.

Overnight, any lingering showers will change over to flurries and a few snow showers. These will continue into Saturday, but little if any accumulation is expected. Temperatures will not make it out of the 20s on Saturday as Arctic air arrives.

TONIGHT: Windy and turning colder with rain showers changing to snow showers. Low 23

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few flurries. High 27

SATURDAY NIGHT: Windy and very cold with a few flurries possible. Low 7

SUNDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and quite cold with a slight chance of flurries. High 15

MLK DAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. High 18

Lows in the single digits and sub-zero wind chills are expected into early next week. Snow chances will be limited to a few flurries.