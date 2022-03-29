A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night.

Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few spotty showers. Low near 40 but rising late night.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and much warmer. High 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, windy and turning cooler late. Low 50

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with a slight chance of a shower. High 55

Showers and thunderstorms will move in with a cold front Wednesday night. We will see a slight chance of showers on Thursday. As windy conditions continue, temperatures will turn much cooler.