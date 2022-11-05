***TURN YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR TONIGHT AS DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS***

A strong cold front brought gusty winds this afternoon and evening along with scattered showers. In advance of the cold front, temperatures were above average Saturday reaching into the 70s. Rainfall will come to an end this evening as wind slowly diminishes overnight.

TONIGHT: Evening scattered showers with gusty winds diminishing. Low 48

SUNDAY: Breezy and mild. Mostly sunny. Highs near 68

The majority of the upcoming week looks dry and mild with highs in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s. The next chance of rain is Thursday night into Friday followed by a big cool-down!