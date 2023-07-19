It will be muggy tonight with lows only dropping near 70 degrees. Thursday will be very warm and humid, and as a cold front moves in, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. There could be a few in the area during the morning, but thunderstorms will be more likely in the afternoon/evening. Any of the storms later in the day could be strong to severe with damaging wind and hail possible. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, quite warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and turning less humid. High 80

Dry weather returns Friday, and humidity will drop as well. It will feel pleasantly warm with highs near 80 degrees. Weather looks great for the Dayton Air Show with pleasant morning low temperatures near 60, and afternoon highs reach the low to mid 80s with low humidity.