Overnight will be clear, and with less humid air in place, it will be a little cooler heading into Friday morning. Readings will be in the upper 50s/low 60s. Friday afternoon looks even hotter than Thursday with highs in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 62

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. High 92

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued hot. High 90

A weak cold front drops into the region on Saturday. There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm later Saturday, but the chance of rain is very low. Temperatures cool slightly on Sunday with an even bigger drop next week.