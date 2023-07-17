Showers and Thunderstorms will pass through the area tonight. Some could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Tuesday will be dry and turning less humid with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Muggy and hazy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64

TUESDAY: Chance of a spotty early morning shower, then partly sunny, warm and turning less humid. High 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as humidity increases again. Right now, Friday is looking dry and pleasantly warm, and those conditions should persist into the weekend for the Dayton Air Show.