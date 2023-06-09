***AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY***

The air quality alert has been extended through Saturday. It will be generally clear tonight, with some haze and plenty of sunshine with low humidity for Saturday. Warmer temperatures are on tap, too, for all the area festivities and activities.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 62

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and a few thunderstorms developing, best chance in the afternoon. High 78

The chance jumps for some much needed rain on Sunday as a system brings in scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances continue Monday and Tuesday along with cooler temperatures.