Showers and storms keep the weather unsettled today throughout the Miami Valley. A slow moving cold front triggers the weather active, especially this afternoon. There is a low risk of severe storms with the main threat of damaging winds and heavy rain from storms.

TODAY: Showers and storms likely. Continued humid. High 80

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Partly cloudy. Low 63

MONDAY: Still a chance of a few showers and storms. High 80

Temperatures are on the upswing with highs reaching into the upper 80s by the end of the week. Overnight lows still in the 60s. Lots of sunshine with high pressure in control.