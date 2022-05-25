Scattered thunderstorms will be around this evening, but coverage will decrease overnight to just a few showers. Additional showers and thunderstorms develop on Thursday with the continued threat for strong storms and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early with just a chance of showers past midnight. Low 66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms, best chance in the afternoon. High 78

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers around. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm, scattered showers with the chance of thunder. High 70

As the low moves through, rain chances will continue on Friday, and it will be a bit cooler. It does look like the area dries out over the holiday weekend. We have a lot of sun and much warmer temperatures in the forecast, especially Sunday and Memorial Day.