Showers and a chance of thunder will continue tonight but come to an end by the drive to work Tuesday morning. Most of Tuesday afternoon will also be dry with just the small chance of an isolated shower passing by.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers and a thunderstorm possible. Low 48

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, mild with just a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. High 66

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 73

A strong cold front will arrive Wednesday night. This will bring in more showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms in the evening and overnight could be strong to severe. Stay tuned through the middle part of the week as we update the severe potential in our forecast.