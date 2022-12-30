Showers will move through the Miami Valley today. They will be scattered, so it won’t be a washout, with periods of dry weather expected. It will be breezy and cool, with temperatures in the 50s.

Tonight, rain will fill in and fall steady and heavy at times. Rain will continue through early afternoon Saturday, before ending. It looks dry going into Saturday evening, if you’re heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. High 57

TONIGHT: Rainy and chilly. Low 48

SATURDAY: Rainy through early afternoon, then drying out. High 51

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 38

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 52

It will be a cool and dry New Year’s Day, with highs in the low 50s. Next week it looks to warm up again through Tuesday, when a strong cold front moves in.