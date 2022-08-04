We are now in a very active weather pattern that will continue through at least Tuesday of next week. Each day will be warm, very humid, and will have the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms, at times.

Highs will reach the mid 80s the next couple of days warming into the upper 80s Sunday.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Low 69

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and storms. High 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers and storms, mainly during the evening. Low 71

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible both days. Continued quite muggy. High Saturday: 86, High Sunday: 88

A cold front will finally come through Tuesday of next week. This will help to usher in drier, less humid air for midweek.